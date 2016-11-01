CENSUS BUREAU AGREEMENT IS A STEP TOWARD ACCURACY

ALTHOUGH the Census Bureau has stopped short of promising to correct the 1990 population tally to compensate for its expected undercounting of minorities and the poor, it is hard to see how it can fail to do so after agreeing to prepare for such a step and keep an "open mind" about correcting a problem it already has acknowledged.

The agreement came just as a federal court trial was set to begin to settle a lawsuit filed against the Commerce Department -- the Census Bureau's parent agency -- by civil rights groups as well as state, county and local governments led by New York City, New York State and others with large populations of minorities and the poor.

The issue is critical to such population centers because the number of seats an area gets in the House of Representatives as well as the federal aid distributed to municipalities is based on the Census Bureau head counts done every 10 years. Representation at statehouses around the nation also is based on the bureau's tallies.

However, the U.S. government has long acknowledged that it undercounts certain population groups -- such as minorities, the homeless and transients -- whose members, for various reasons, are less likely to be picked up by surveys.

Areas with large populations of such residents thus lose a measure of federal aid and representation. Even though the problem has been acknowledged for years, the bureau justified its refusal to make compensating corrections on the grounds that the technology did not exist to do it accurately.

In fact, the bureau fought off an earlier lawsuit filed by New York City over the

1980 census on exactly those grounds. However, the new suit was based in large part on an affidavit from the same official who years earlier had argued against making the corrections. That official testified in her affidavit that mechanisms now exist to do the job right and she resigned in protest after the bureau was prepared in 1987 to make the statistical adjustments but was overruled by the Commerce Department.

It is thus heartening that the department has now seen the light on the eve of the court battle. Officials have agreed to a random survey of 150,000 housing units to conduct interviews with some 375,000 people next July to determine who was left out of the 1990 census.

By comparing the results of the interviews with those of the spring census questionnaires, officials will be able to determine which groups were undercounted and by how much, and then adjust their figures accordingly -- if they so choose.

While claiming victory because the pre-trial agreement allowed the 1990 head count to go on as planned and because it "preserves the department's authority over census operations," Bush administration spokesmen nevertheless agreed to undertake the supplementary survey and keep an open mind about correcting the main survey.

Presumably, the administration's failure to commit to an actual correction at this point is merely a face-saving formality. It is unthinkable that the Commerce Department would agree to undertake a supplemental survey it did not feel was accurate. It is equally unthinkable it would not then use the results of that survey, given its "commitment to count each and every person."