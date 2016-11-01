CALIFORNIA MAN CHARGED IN FATAL HINDALE ACCIDENT

HINSDALE State police Tuesday charged Mark Conboy, 32, of San Jose, Calif., with seven traffic violations stemming from an accident Friday evening that killed a 9-year-old boy.

Conboy is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, no insurance, failure to reduce speed at a hazard, failure to keep right and two counts of failing to have the victim and another boy riding in the car secured by seat belts.

He was arraigned in Hinsdale Town Court and committed to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail pending a hearing at 7 p.m. today.

State police said Conboy drove a car that veered off Morgan Hollow Road into a ditch and rolled over twice, ejecting Shawn L. Boula of Franklinville, who was killed.