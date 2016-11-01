CASE CHALLENGES STATE ON GAMBLING NATIVE AMERICAN'S APPEAL TO CONTEND LAWS DON'T APPLY ON RESERVATIONS

Attorneys for Native American businessman Barry E. Snyder said Tuesday they will challenge the state's right to regulate gambling on Indian lands.

To get the gambling dispute into the higher courts, attorneys for Snyder's Spectrum Supply entered a guilty plea to two misdemeanor gambling charges. Senior Erie County Judge Rose D. LaMendola imposed a $5,000 fine, the maximum permitted.

Paul J. Cambria and Timothy J. Toohey, two of Snyder's lawyers, said the plea deal was deliberately designed to speed up the appeal process. The plea resolves a nearly 2-year-old misdemeanor gambling case stemming from a state police raid on Snyder's Seneca Hawk shop.

Snyder, 46, a former president of the Seneca Nation, wants a judicial ruling on his claim that Indian reservations are part of "quasi-sovereign" Indian nations that are exempt from enforcement of the state's gaming or gambling laws, Cambria said.

The Court of Appeals already has exempted the Indian nations from sales-tax payments for reservation businesses. Snyder believes the gambling laws also are unenforceable on reservations, Cambria and Toohey said.

"They should be able to operate a mini-Las Vegas on their reservations," Cambria said.

Cambria said the appeal will be based on Snyder's contention that the state gambling laws don't apply to Indian reservations because they are "not absolute" laws that prohibit all forms of gambling anywhere in the state, but are "regulatory" laws that restrict places and types of gambling.

Snyder contends that the "quasi-sovereign" Indian nations are subject only to "absolute" laws imposed by the state and federal governments, Cambria said.

The state lottery and the state's exemption for church-related forms of gambling, including bingo, raise "fundamental questions" about the state's ability to infringe on the rights of the Indian nations, Cambria said.

Even if the Court of Appeals upholds Snyder's contentions, it still will be up to the Indian nations themselves to determine "what, if any," restrictions to impose on gambling, Cambria said.

Snyder's lawyers said they don't see the case coming before the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court in Rochester until this fall. That court must hear the case before it can go to the Court of Appeals, they said.

Under a deal with the district attorney's office, Snyder's corporation pleaded guilty to misdemeanor promoting gambling and possession of gambling devices for series of Sept. 2, 1987, raids.

Troopers took 30 gambling devices from Snyder's Seneca Hawk shop at Routes 5 and 20 on the Seneca Reservation in the Town of Brant.

Seneca Nation businessman Ross John, 32, still faces a possible trial on similar gambling charges as a result of a raid that day in which troopers seized a slot machine and a video poker machine from John's Iroquois Smoke Shop on Route 438 in Collins, also on the Seneca Reservation.

In return for the Snyder corporate guilty plea, prosecutors dropped misdemeanor gambling charges filed against Snyder after the 1987 raids.

Under the plea deal, the judge indefinitely delayed the payment of the $5,000 fine and barred the state police from destroying the gambling devices.