AN OSCAR-WINNING TRIAL LIVE-IN CASE ONE OF SEX, LOVE, MONEY

Now at last, a courtroom drama starring a real Oscar-award-winning actor. Live and in color, brought to you directly from our television studio, uh, courtroom, in Manhattan: It's William Hurt vs. Sandra Jennings!

Roll the credits please.

Sandra Jennings: A former ballet dancer, and mother of six-year-old Alex Hurt. She claims that she was as-good-as-married to the father of their child. Five years post-split, she wants half of the $7 million he has earned since 1982.

William Hurt: Father of Alex, but now husband of Heidi Henderson. He admits he was more than an accidental tourist to the relationship, but says they were never as-good-as-married. He claims the money is all his, except for $65,000 a year in child support.

Now for the plot. As unraveled in court, it reveals all the traditional themes of Western drama: love, sex and money. It also reveals some non-traditional themes: When is a relationship as-good-as-married?

According to the highly emotional testimony, Hurt met Jennings while he was still married to wife number one. In 1982, they took their love show on the road to South Carolina. On location in that state, Jennings worked to produce Alex, while Hurt worked to produce "The Big Chill."

In retrospect, this movie setting must seem particularly ironic to the actor on the witness stand. For one thing, Hurt was playing a burn-out who had lost his reproductive organs in the Vietnam War.

For another, "The Big Chill" was destined to be the quintessential movie about the counterculture trying to grow up. It's the story of a bittersweet reunion of '60s souls and '60s attitudes in the '80s. Furthermore, in the course of the movie, one friend loans her husband to another friend for the purposes of a highly non-traditional breeding.

Back to the courtroom plot. Jennings dates her as-good-as-a-marriage to the 10 weeks she spent with Hurt on this location. South Carolina, at least off-screen, is no hotbed of counterculture or of liberal living arrangements, but it recognizes common-law marriage.

So Jennings, who was freely loving Hurt and consciously having a child out of wedlock, now says that their unwedded bliss in South Carolina made them married in the eyes of the law. Hurt, on the other hand, who once allegedly proclaimed "a spiritual marriage in the eyes of God," now has affidavits from "The Big Chill" cast saying that things weren't so cozy in the state.

Before this story line gets far too intricate (I haven't even introduced Jenning's flamboyant lawyer or his valet in the pink turban), a word about what's going on. We have here enough clashing cultures, flashbacks and fast forwards to confuse even the most devoted fan of relationship history.

It appears that Sandra Jennings entered into a relationship and motherhood in non-traditional '80s style and left it in the same style. Freely. It was a choice she had made. Just like in the movies.

Now she is reaching back into the past to use the most hidebound traditional statutes, those in which the state declares the unwed to be wed. Furthermore, she wants to use traditional law to get what's only available under the most modern divorce laws: a half-share of the marital take. Going from one time zone to another, it's enough to give you relationship whiplash.

In a recent column from San Francisco, I wrote about Domestic Partnerships and the new semi-official categories of relationships. About five million Americans live together without being married. Most states no longer join these couples by the fiat on common-law marriage statutes.

We assume that modern couples who live together chose the state of unmatrimony. Surely Sandra Jennings of Manhattan and Big Chilldom understood the choices. They were written into the script.

It seems to this member of the audience a bit late to call for a rewrite. Remember this closing line. On the day Jennings was packing her bags to leave Hurt, she testified, "He said we were more married than married people. I said my mother had trouble with that."

Well, guess what. Mother knew best.