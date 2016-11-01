REFORM LAGS IN PROGRAM OF PRESCRIPTIONS FOR AGED

The state's prescription drug subsidy program for senior citizens is too confusing and serves too few people, according to the governor and both houses of the State Legislature, but lobbyists and legislative aides said Monday nobody is fixing it.

Virtually all involved agree on what would cure the 2-year-old program: an easier application form and an easy-to-understand co-payment by its elderly users.

"It's very frustrating to have this kind of reform being proposed and having the governor say, 'Yes, we have to do it,' having the Senate say, 'Yes, we have to do it, having the Assembly say, 'Yes, we have to do it,' but nobody is doing anything about it, and they are the ones who have to do it," said Joseph Augustine, executive deputy director of the Statewide Senior Action Council.

When launched in 1987, the program was expected to enroll 475,000 senior citizens and pay for $140 million worth of prescription drugs for arthritis, diabetes, heart conditions and other problems.

But to keep the program from becoming an expensive boondoggle, a number of limits and requirements were built in, all of which made for a complex application and payment procedure.

According to both the Health Department, which administers the program, and program critics, those restrictions worked too well. Only 100,000 senior citizens have enrolled in the program, the current budget is only $30 million, and getting senior citizens to enroll has proven expensive. According to a Health Department spokesman, the agency has spent $4.5 million to explain the Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage program to senior citizens. That works out to $45 to sign up just one senior citizen.

Nearly everyone agrees on how to improve the program. Gov. Cuomo and Assemblyman Paul Harenberg, D-Sayville, chairman of the Assembly's Health Committee, have proposed similar bills to streamline the program.

State Sen. Dean Skelos, R-Rockville Centre, chairman of the Senate Committee on Aging, has not weighed in with a proposal of his own, but has held hearings on problems with the program. "We'd like to do something this year," said Mark Kissinger, Skelos' aide.

"But we'd like to do the right thing," Kissinger added, noting that concern continues over opening the program so much that it does become costly to the state.

The lack of a sense of crisis seems to stall the bill. The program's reform has provoked none of the high-visibility pressure tactics that were used to get the program created in the first place.