ELIMINATING SUMMER SCHOOL WOULD BE WRONG WAY TO TRIM

AS ITS FINAL act, the current Buffalo Board of Education should have little trouble deciding whether to open summer school as planned July 5.

Despite what school officials describe as a $9 million budget shortfall for the coming school year, eliminating summer classes at this late date for those who need them would be both unfair and shortsighted.

Canceling summer school, a move that would save $1.6 million, is just one of several options the board may consider tomorrow in its final meeting of the current fiscal year. Outgoing Superintendent Eugene Reville outlined that possibility among several he put forth -- but deplored -- to deal with the shortfall resulting from the city's allocation of $290.8 million for the coming school year.

That sum is $9 million less than school officials say is needed, and other potential cuts include the elimination of free bus transportation for 2,000 high school students and the elimination of all bus aides.

Yet those issues are not nearly as pressing as the impending deadline for summer school. The new board -- which will have a five-member majority elected with the help of Mayor Griffin -- deserves the chance to exercise its philosophy of how to govern the schools.

As a practical matter, however, the decision on summer school falls on the watch of current board members who also were duly elected to exercise their judgment, and to do so until the term ends June 30. And there should be little question as to which way members should vote.

Youngsters who experienced difficulty during the year should not have the educational rug pulled from under them at the last minute. That is particularly true for seniors who need the summer sessions to graduate, but it is also true for any student willing to put in the extra time to stay at grade level.

As Reville has noted, helping youngsters

remain with their peer class is one of the best means of cutting the dropout rate. Students often quit school because they fall behind and get discouraged.

Summer school provides not only the chance for seniors who failed a class to graduate and move a step closer to becoming productive citizens, it also helps those in the lower grades keep up so that they eventually will graduate too. That is a social investment the schools cannot afford not to make.

The board's decision should be even easier with the knowledge that although the aid may come too late to help in the current crisis, summer school is eligible for full state reimbursement.

While the summer school decision is pressing, others -- such as whether to enact the transportation cuts to save $2.7 million or to eliminate after-school sports and extracurricular activities to save $1.1 million -- are less so and should be left to the new board.

Some members of the new board majority already have alternative cuts in mind. At-large Member David Kelly, for example, sees a possibility of eliminating some vacant jobs and moving some staff members from City Hall back into the schools to save money rather than cutting transportation.

The new board deserves the chance to make such decisions, as well as to decide whether to increase the school budget and then seek the extra money in federal court, as the board has successfully done in the past when faced with city underfunding.

Although the new board is not expected to follow such a course, the funding question may well wind up in court anyway as plaintiffs in the city's desegregation case are likely to seek a court-ordered increase to maintain school programs.

In any case, it is a decision for the new board to make -- once the expiring board takes care of the unfinished matter of ensuring summer school for 1989.