CHLORINE CONTAMINATION FORCES HAMBURG EVACUATION

Three Village of Hamburg families were evacuated about 9:30 p.m. Monday because of chlorine contamination in a swimming pool.

Richard Civiello, deputy disaster coordinator for the Town of Hamburg, said the owner of the pool at 53 Sickman St. apparently added too much chlorine to the pool, triggering the release of strong fumes. There were no injuries and residents returned to their homes around midnight.

James Spute, Town of Hamburg emergency coordinator, contacted the Olin Chemical Co.'s emergency response team for procedures. The pool was drained and the water flushed down the sewer by the Hamburg Fire Department.

Residents' names were unavailable.