CASTILE MAN INDICTED IN HIT-AND-RUN DEATH
A Genesee County grand jury Monday indicted James Hank, 34, of 374 Strawberry Way, Castile, on charges of second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident in a hit-and-run death in Batavia last month.
Jerry S. Mowers, 49, of 3 Pearl St. was killed early May 26 as he walked home along Walnut Street from work. Police at the time found parts of a blue car near the body and skid marks on the road.
Sgt. Robert Dombroski headed the investigation that resulted in Hank's arrest Monday. He was released on his own recognizance.
