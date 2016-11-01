WALLPAPER STORE CHAIN EYEING BUFFALO MARKET

Wallpapers To Go, a national chain specializing in in-stock wallcoverings, has announced that it will be establishing a franchise territory of three stores in the Buffalo area.

The locations will be in the vicinities of the Eastern Hills, the Boulevard and the Seneca malls.

Wallpapers To Go was acquired by WNS Inc. of Houston in 1986. WNS also owns the Wicks N' Sticks stores in the Boulevard and Eastern Hills malls. Currently there are 114 Wallpapers To Go stores, and Buffalo is part of the company's plan to increase the number of stores to 500 nationwide.