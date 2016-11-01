ELLICOTT MALL RENOVATION MAY BE UP TO $60 MILLION DEVELOPER PLANS TOWN HOUSES, APARTMENTS, CHILD-CARE CENTER, SHOPPING PLAZA

The future face of the now-vacant Ellicott Mall public housing project would include town houses, apartments, a child-care center and a shopping plaza, according to preliminary plans unveiled Friday.

The prospective developers said that renovating the project would cost $50 million to $60 million, double the previous estimates, and that they need 12 to 18 months to secure a mix of private and public financing.

But they and several Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority members expressed optimism about the progress that has been made since PKRK Ltd. was given an exclusive option in March to develop plans for the project just east of downtown.

"This is a very, very complicated project," said John J. Rouse of PKRK.

The authority Friday granted Rouse's Baltimore-based firm a 30-day extension to complete its preliminary development plan, which the company expects to submit to the authority next month.

"This is a good start," said authority Commissioner Frank Scinta.

According to the plan:

All eight of the project's high-rise apartment buildings would be renovated.

Housing for senior citizens is being planned for three of the buildings. One would be subsidized by the federal government, and the other two -- providing housing for frail senior citizens -- would be supervised by Sheehan Memorial Hospital, which is across the street from the project.

Plans are less certain for the remaining five buildings, Rouse said, but none would house families because of problems that often accompany the placement of families in high-rises. The target market for those units presumably would be senior citizens, single people and couples without children.

Between 48 and 90 town-house apartments would be built throughout the project for families. Rouse said that he hopes that some of the town houses would be owned by residents, rather than rented, and that it is possible that residents could own some apartments in the high-rises as well.

A senior-citizen center and a child-care center would be built adjacent to the federally subsidized apartment building for senior citizens.

A shopping plaza featuring a grocery store would be constructed along South Division Street across from the project.

Altogether, "Ellicott Town Center," as the developer calls it, would include about 500 homes and apartments.

Rouse said he has met with various local, federal and state housing and development officials as well as political leaders and officials of community institutions such as Sheehan Memorial Hospital that had expressed interest in using buildings at the project.

In addition, Rouse said, he has been talking with local developer Dennis M. Penman about including his company on the development team.

Common Council Majority Leader James W. Pitts, whose district includes the project and whose support is considered essential, said he does not have any major problems with the proposal but is reserving judgment until he and others in the community receive a full briefing.