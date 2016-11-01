WORK IS BEGUN ON MONUMENT FOR KOREA VETS

A monument bearing the names of 258 Western New Yorkers killed in action during the Korean War is scheduled to be in place in late August.

Ground-breaking ceremonies today marked the start of site-preparation work for what will be called the Korean War Memorial.

Ralph Sirianni, a Vietnam War veteran employed as a physical therapist at Veterans Hospital, designed the stone monument, which will show two soldiers in battle gear on patrol.

It will be placed in a plaza-like setting, west of the Buffalo Naval and Servicemen's Park along the walkway leading to the Erie Basin Marina.

About $120,000 has been collected toward the total cost of $130,000, according to William A. Buyers, the city's commissioner of human resources, who is coordinator of the project and was master of ceremonies at today's ground-breaking.

Sheriff Thomas Higgins is chairman of the memorial committee. Mayor Griffin and County Executive Gorski are co-chairmen.