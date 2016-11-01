CANISIUS HONORS CAPITAL ALUMNI

Members of the Canisius College President's Council honored the three Canisius alumni who are in Western New York's congressional delegation during a reception Thursday in the Delaware North Cos. corporate headquarters.

Reps. John J. LaFalce, D-Town of Tonawanda; Henry J. Nowak, D-Buffalo, and Bill Paxon, R-Williamsville, all received framed photographs of the college campus to display in their Washington offices.

The reception also honored several other Canisius alumni who are active in Washington, including Salvatore R. Martoche, assistant secretary of enforcement for the Treasury Department; James T. Molloy, doorkeeper of the House of Representatives, and Kevin P. Cummings, a special assistant to President Bush.