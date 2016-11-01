ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND RETURNS

No other reunion this year has quite the resonance that's accompanying the regrouping of the Allman Brothers Band. Preceded by the release this week of an epic retrospective, "Dreams" (six records, four cassettes or compact discs), the group that gave birth to Southern rock kicks off its 20th Anniversary Tour not in Dixie but right here in Western New York. Their first date comes Wednesday night in the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater. They'll swing back to the area July 16 to play Darien Lake.

The Allman Brothers, with roots partly in jazz, partly in '60s rock and partly in the blues, emerged from Florida in the late '60s with a sound as unique as it was powerful. There were two guitars -- the incredibly lyric Duane Allman and the marvelously adept Dickey Betts. There were two drummers who hammered out the beat to high intensity. And there was the precocious blues singing of Gregg Allman, whose voice had soulfulness beyond its years.

Best as a live band, their 1971 "Live at the Fillmore" may be the best rock performance album of all time. Not long after that, however, motorcycle accidents killed Duane Allman and bassist Berry Oakley. Though they subsequently scored their biggest hit record, "Ramblin' Man," the group broke up in the mid-'70s in a swirl of personal differences and drug scandals.

The tour brings back Gregg Allman and Betts, along with the two original drummers, Butch Trucks and Jaimoe Johanny Johanson, slide guitarist Warren Haynes from Betts' band, blind keyboardist Jonny Neel from Allman's current group and a new bassist, Allen Woody. The show promises to be as extensive a retrospective as the new record set.