TWO OPPOSE CWM PLANS FOR EXPANSION

Only two persons spoke against the proposed expansion of toxic waste dumping at CWM Chemical Services during an hour-long hearing Tuesday evening in the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Hall.

Carol Crown of the Town of Lewiston said she was against the expansion on Balmer Road in the Town of Porter because residents "once again are faced with the intrusion of toxins in their yards."

She said, "Children are playing in toxic dirt now at Forest Glen," a Niagara Falls neighborhood where industrial chemicals have been discovered in the ground.

Ms. Crown said her opposition to CWM expansion was "not negotiable, because the company is so mistrusted in Illinois that it is hooked into the state attorney general's office for monitoring." An affiliate, Chemical Waste Management, operates a disposal facility in Illinois.

Albert Rottaris, assistant counsel to State Sen. John B. Daly, R-Lewiston, read a statement from Daly saying that any "expansion of land burial is ill-advised." The statement called CWM's expansion plans "inappropriate and premature" and urged that they be postponed.

Daly's statement said the planned expansion "appears to exceed the capacity needed to dispose of the hazardous waste that is generated in Western New York." He suggested that the expansion be delayed until the completion of a statewide survey to determine how much disposal capacity is needed in each region of the state.

He opposes the disposal here of waste from other parts of the state.

Eight other speakers, most of them employees of CWM or persons who do business with CWM, spoke in favor of the expansion.

Among them were James Jackson of Lewiston, chairman of CWM's Community Citizens Advisory Committee; Maury Walsh of the Town of Tonawanda, regional sales manager for Syracuse Supply Co., and Salvatore Santarosa of the Town of Lewiston, president of Buffalo Fuel Corp.

Kathleen J. Arigoni of the Town of Lewiston, an employee of CWM, summarized most of their opinions when she said: "I never worked for a more safety-conscious company."

Most of the more than 250 persons attending the evening session applauded for each of the speakers who supported the proposed expansion. Hearing officer William J. Dickerson of the state Department of Environmental Conservation said about 50 persons attended a similar hearing Tuesday afternoon and 10 of them spoke.

The six-member state siting board and representatives of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also attended. The local siting board will review the expansion application to decide whether to issue a necessary certificate of environmental safety and public necessity.

CWM wants to build a 22-acre secure landfill capable of handling 1.1 million cubic yards of toxic waste on its existing 706-acre site. Some of the waste would be buried beneath ground level, but the landfill eventually would rise to nearly 80 feet high.

Bonnie W. Soley, the company's manager of public affairs, said the dump site would be "well within the required buffer zone" and would not be visible from Balmer Road. After the dump is filled, she said, it would be covered and planted with grass.

John J. Stanulonis, CWM's general manager here, said the company hoped its property eventually would "look like a park."