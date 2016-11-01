A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret Catanzaro, 86, of 79th Street was offered today in Our Lady of Lebanon Catholic Church. Prayers were said in the M. J. Colucci & Son Funeral Chapel. Burial was in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston.

A native of DeLancey, Pa., Mrs. Catanzaro died Saturday (June 17, 1989) in the Newfane Nursing Manor.

She was the widow of John Catanzaro and William Fitzsimmons.

Survivors include two daughters, Lorraine Stopa of Las Cruces, N.M., and Billie Pascoe of Lockport; a sister, Jennie Garofalo of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.