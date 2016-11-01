MRS. DZIULKO

The Rev. James C. O'Connor of SS. Columba & Brigid Catholic Church heard the nuptial vows of his cousin, Alice Marie Ruhland, and Thomas Paul Dziulko at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in St. James Catholic Church, Depew.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert G. Ruhland of Depew are parents of the bride and the bridegroom is the son of Mrs. John Dziulko of West Falls and the late Mr. Dziulko.

A reception was given in Fraternal Order of Eagles clubhouse, Depew, before the newly married couple left for the Pocono Mountains. They will be at home in East Aurora.

An organza gown trimmed with Venice lace appliques, seed pearls and sequins was worn by the bride. The bodice was fashioned with a crown collar and tapered sleeves and the skirt terminated in a ruffle train. An organza hat with pearls in a windowpane effect and a cluster of silk flowers held her fingertip veil.