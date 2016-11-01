GBP'S NEW OWNER TO TRANSFER 12 JOBS

The new owner of Greater Buffalo Press Inc. plans to transfer about a dozen administrative and financial jobs to the parent company's headquarters in Nashville, Tenn.

By shifting the jobs to Nashville, the company is trying to consolidate the administrative operations of all of its printing industry subsidiaries, including Greater Buffalo Press, said James T. Sullivan, president of Sullivan Graphics Inc., GBP's new owner.

The moves will not affect the company's manufacturing operations, which employ about 1,200 people in Western New York and nearby parts of Canada, Sullivan said.

As a result of the personnel shift, Paul J. Koessler, president of Greater Buffalo Press, will move to Nashville, where he will be in charge of the company's daily operations.

Sullivan said many of the Buffalo workers who currently hold those administrative jobs will be given the chance to transfer to Nashville. In all, Sullivan said about 40 people will work at the Nashville headquarters.