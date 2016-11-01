SUPPORT VITAL FOR CANCER PATIENTS
Cancer patients who get emotional and social support through group therapy may survive up to twice as long as patients on medical treatment alone. That's according to a new study that adds fuel to the debate over the role of psychological factors in disease.
The 10-year study of women with metastatic (spreading) breast cancer by researchers from Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley, was reported on at the annual meeting of the American Psychiatric Association.
Share this article