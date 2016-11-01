MRS. GFRANK

Donna Marie Reformat and Michael William Frank exchanged marriage vows at 3 p.m. Saturday in St. John Kanty Catholic Church, where the Rev. Robert K. Golombek performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norman H. Reformat of Buffalo and the bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Frank of Chicago, Ill., formerly of Tonawanda.

A reception was given in Hearthstone Manor before the couple left for Las Vegas, Nev. They will live in Tampa, Fla.

The bride's satin gown was trimmed with lace and beading and fashioned with a lace neckline, Juliet sleeves of lace, satin and illusion and a gathered skirt. A beaded band with a spray of silk flowers and pearls held her veil.