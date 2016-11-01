MISS WEEKS WEARS MOTHER'S RING AT HER WEDDING

A diamond ring that belonged to Patricia Jayne Weeks' mother, the late Margaret Reddington Weeks, was something old in her ensemble when she and Gerard Edward O'Connor were married at noon Saturday in St. John Neumann Shrine Chapel at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda.

The Rev. Joseph D. Wolf performed the ceremony. The bride also is the daughter of Edward C. Weeks of Lexington Avenue. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James J. O'Connor Jr. of Town of Tonawanda. A reception was given in Connecticut Street Armory. After traveling to Venice, Fla., the newly married couple will be at home in Buffalo.

An ivory satin gown fashioned with a sweetheart off-the-shoulder neckline, accented with a strand of pearls given to her by the bridegroom, was worn by the bride. The elongated bodice was decorated with Alencon lace, seed pearls and sequins. The bouffant skirt and cathedral train were bordered with lace. An ivory satin headpiece with silk flowers and lace was designed by the bride to hold her veil. She carried champagne roses and white lilacs.

Dana Marie Bauer of Boston, Mass, was maid of honor. Attendants were Bridget M. Weeks, sister of the bride, Mrs. Sean T. Weeks, sister-in-law of the bride, Margaret M. O'Connor, sister of the bridegroom, Mrs. Richard J. Haefner of Baltimore, Md., and Army Capt. Carol A. Korody of Alexandria, Va. Ivory satin off-the-shoulder shawl collars and Dior bows trimmed their emerald-green taffeta tea-length gowns. They carried calla lilies. Best man was the bridegroom's father. Ushers were Army Maj. James J. O'Connor III of Leavenworth, Kan., brother of the bridegroom, Mark E. Weeks of Clearwater, Fla., brother of the bride, John K. Lapiana of Washington, D.C., Dale Starczewski of Irvine, Calif., and Christopher Privateer.