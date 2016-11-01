WOMAN'S MEMORY HONORED AT NCCC

A Louise Henry Memorial Scholarship has been established at Niagara County Community College for selected Native American students.

The scholarship is in memory of a woman who had enrolled at NCCC after retiring in her late 60s. She died recently.

She earned a degree in humanities and social sciences. While a student, she was a driving force in establishing the Native American Students Club.

She was a clan mother of the Tuscarora Community and founder of the Tuscarora 4-H Club. She also was active in several churches, and social organizations. Chief Leo Henry is her son.

Scholarship recipients will be determined by a committee of college and Tuscarora Nation representatives.

The scholarship is financed by interest earned on a $10,000 endowment from the NCCC College Association and other contributions.