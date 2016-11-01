THE ALMANAC
Friday, May 26
Data at noon.
Temperature .... 64
Humidity .... 95 %
Wind velocity .... SW-15
High this date/1944....88
Low this date/1961 ....37
Same Date Last Year
Maximum temperature .... 63
Minimum temperature .... 41
Character of day .... Mostly sunny
Daylight Hours
Sunrise today .... 5:42
Sunset today .... 8:42
Sunrise tomorrow .... 5:42
Thursday, May 25
Temperatures
High .... 73
Low .... 55
Normal .... 59
Mean .... 64
Departure from normal .... 5
Excess, 1989 .... 93
Degree days .... 1
Degree days since May 1 .... 286
Lake temperature .... 50
Precipitation
Thursday .... trace
Since May 1 .... 5.56
Normal this month to date .... 2.25
Since Jan. 1 .... 14.90
Excess, 1989 .... 1.10
Air Pollution Index
Today .... 62 (moderate)
Share this article