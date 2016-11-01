THE ALMANAC

Friday, May 26

Data at noon.

Temperature .... 64

Humidity .... 95 %

Wind velocity .... SW-15

High this date/1944....88

Low this date/1961 ....37

Same Date Last Year

Maximum temperature .... 63

Minimum temperature .... 41

Character of day .... Mostly sunny

Daylight Hours

Sunrise today .... 5:42

Sunset today .... 8:42

Sunrise tomorrow .... 5:42

Thursday, May 25

Temperatures

High .... 73

Low .... 55

Normal .... 59

Mean .... 64

Departure from normal .... 5

Excess, 1989 .... 93

Degree days .... 1

Degree days since May 1 .... 286

Lake temperature .... 50

Precipitation

Thursday .... trace

Since May 1 .... 5.56

Normal this month to date .... 2.25

Since Jan. 1 .... 14.90

Excess, 1989 .... 1.10

Air Pollution Index

Today .... 62 (moderate)