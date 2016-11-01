CURTIS SCREW MADE GM AN OFFER IT COULDN'T REFUSE -- AND IT PAID OFF

PARTS SUPPLIERS have about two options in America's besieged manufacturing sector: They can find a way to become indispensable to their customers, or they can hand over another chunk of the economy to off-shore competitors.

Curtis Screw Co. Inc. found a way to become indispensable to General Motors Corp., Ford Motor Co. and others. One new contract in particular with GM offers a dramatic example of the payoff available when a supplier takes action. It's a model that other small job-shops might adapt to their own circumstances.

To begin the story at the end, this morning Curtis Screw is cutting the ribbon on its second plant in the Buffalo area, located in the former Worthington Compressor factory on Roberts Avenue. For the time being, the plant will be devoted to this one contract for GM. The company has created 50 jobs since last July, and plans to add 15 more by the end of the year. Eventually, Curtis Screw intends to fill 150,000 square feet of space in the Worthington building with new manufacturing business.

The part in question is a component for GM's fuel injectors. When the nine screw machines reach full production in a portion of the Worthington property, Curtis Screw will make about 60,000 parts a day. One of these Curtis Screw parts will wind up in each fuel injector assigned to each cylinder of most of GM's fuel-injected engines.

Curtis Screw first approached GM for the business two years ago. Executives of a division of GM knew Curtis Screw by reputation and suggested that the Buffalo company take a shot.

At that time, GM was purchasing the same part manufactured through a different process from the one suggested by Curtis Screw. Those fuel injector components originated in West Germany, and passed through plants in Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Cleveland before the finishing process was complete and assembly into fuel injectors could take place near Grand Rapids, Mich.

Using its precision-turned metal technology (performed on "screw machines"), Curtis Screw offered a way to make the parts that would allow most of the work to be done in Buffalo, after which the parts would pass through one more stage in Cleveland before being shipped to Grand Rapids.

"We said (to GM), 'We believe we can solve a lot of these problems for you,'" said John T. Hoskins, president of Curtis Screw. "'We're going to make you an offer you can't refuse.'"

The offer was 100,000 sample parts that GM would not have to pay for if it didn't like them.

GM couldn't refuse. It liked the parts and gave the business to Curtis Screw.

The story of winning that multi-year contract illustrates a lesson being learned nationwide by suppliers of automakers and other big manufacturers, according to Robert C. Squier, executive vice president of Curtis Screw. The lesson is that suppliers must figure out the customer's real needs, then devise a flexible, cost-efficient way to meet the needs. Companies like GM and Ford aren't interested anymore in suppliers with flabby inefficiencies in their operations.

"We're growing at the expense of others (suppliers) who didn't listen," Squier said. "Quality is meeting your customers' expectations."

The $9.5 million expansion into the old Worthington Compressor factory comes after an 84-year history in Buffalo for Curtis Screw. The company was founded in 1905 by Frank O. Curtis to make screw machines. Later, the company switched to making precision-turned metal parts on screw machines. Hoskins and his family now own the business.

The company has supplied the auto industry at least since 1912 when it started doing business with Harrison Radiator. Harrison helped Curtis Screw break into the Detroit market in the mid-1980s, and now Curtis Screw produces components for fuel injectors, transmissions, radiators, heaters, power steering and brakes. Non-automotive business includes parts for various machines including service station gasoline pumps.

The company's headquarters remain in the main 90,000-square-foot factory at 1130 Niagara St.

While the new GM contract was one notable example, all sections of Curtis Screw's business are growing, requiring the expansion, Hoskins said. Annual sales are in excess of $25 million.

Curtis Screw bought three buildings totaling 150,000 square feet in the Worthington complex. So far it has refurbished 30,000 square feet, saving the rest for future growth.

Local, state and federal loans assisted with the financing. When the Common Council was debating the company's request for the city to apply for a federal loan, Squier testified that Curtis Screw might have to move to Charlotte, N.C., if it did not get assistance in the expansion. Curtis Screw has a plant in Charlotte employing 85 people. About 215 people work in Buffalo.

While Curtis Screw looked pretty smart identifying a way to solve a production challenge faced by GM, executives say the secret to success for American parts manufacturers involves more than deciphering one customer's wish list. Hoskins and Squier talk about their "quality program," instituted in 1982. With everyone from Donald Trump to actors in Ford commercials invoking "quality," the word is getting tired. But Curtis Screw seems to have filled the shell of the well-worn noun with some substance.

In 1982, the company's parts were returned by customers at the rate of about 2 percent. Today, returns are an unmeasurable fraction of 1 percent, according to Squier. Some job orders achieve the holy grail of "zero defects."

Every employee was assigned a role in identifying and meeting customers' requirements -- from the people taking orders and making deliveries to the people operating the screw machines and measuring the finished parts with computerized equipment to see that the parts meet prescribed tolerances.

Said Hoskins: "The time, energy and money allocated to our quality program was well invested and we've realized a terrific return on that investment."