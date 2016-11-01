PROMOTIONAL EXAM SLATED FOR BUFFALO POLICE OFFICERS

Applications for the Civil Service promotion examination for the Buffalo Police Department will be accepted through Friday, according to Civil Service officials.

To take the exam on June 24, applicants must have three years' experience with the Buffalo Police Department and must apply this week at the Civil Service Commission office in City Hall.

Several hundred current police officers are expected to seek as many as 20 lieutenant positions in the department, said Civil Service spokesman Patrick K. Irwin.

The promotion exam will test applicants on the penal law, criminal procedure law, vehicle and traffic law and the Family Court Act. Other questions will judge candidates' knowledge of police methods and practices.