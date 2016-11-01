COUNTY LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN FOR INFANT CARE CLEMENTE HEALTH CENTER IS BEING CONVERTED TO SPECIAL USE

In an effort to reduce Buffalo's high infant-death rate, Erie County is converting a family health center on the lower West Side into a facility exclusively for pregnant women and young children.

When the conversion is completed in the fall, the Roberto Clemente Health Center at 104 Maryland St. will become the county's only clinic devoted solely to maternal and infant care, County Executive Gorski said Saturday.

The battle against infant mortality also will involve an advertising campaign encouraging pregnant women to seek early prenatal care and a telephone hot line that will provide information on all of the prenatal and postnatal services available for women who cannot afford private doctors.

The hot line -- reached by calling TLC-BABY or 852-2229 -- will go into operation today.

"We are going to try to do something about infant mortality," Gorski said. "A year from now, I want to see mortality reduced."

Buffalo's infant-mortality rate is higher than the county and state rates and appears to have increased in recent years, according to the latest statistics from the state Health Department.

Of every 1,000 babies born in Buffalo in 1987, 14.3 died before reaching their first birthday. That compares with 10.2 for every 1,000 births in the county and 10.7 per 1,000 statewide, according to the state Health Department.

Buffalo's infant death rate was 12.2 in 1985 and 13.8 in 1986.

In general, Buffalo's infant-death rates are highest in the areas with the most poverty.

The lower West Side has the highest rate in the county -- 19.9 deaths per 1,000 births -- and was targeted as most need of improved services, Gorski said.

The Clemente center now serves adults as well as children and pregnant women. In the fall, the maternal and infant services will be expanded, and the other adult health services will be transferred to a site to be determined. The county executive noted the maternity staff already has been beefed up at the Clemente center, from 13 in last year to 35 now.

Other organizations have been formed to deal with Buffalo's infant-death problem.

The Erie County Coordinating Council on Children and Families consists of elected and appointed council officials, as well as interested private citizens.

"We are all agreed that Buffalo has a problem and we have to do something about it," said Leonard R. Lenihan, D-Tonawanda, the majority leader of the County Legislature. "We are going to pull together our resources and focus on the the problem to reduce the numbers, and the human tragedies."

The New York State Perinatal Association, based in New York City, also has started a group in Buffalo.