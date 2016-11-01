VOLUNTEERS AID AT LOCKPORT BLAZE

Volunteers from South Lockport and Wrights Corners were called Saturday night to assist city firefighters in battling a general-alarm blaze on Richmond Avenue that apparently began in the Walter Kohl Motorcycle Shop and threatened to spread to other buildings.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. One fireman said at least one of the buildings is known to contain volatile materials. Firefighters said they expected to be on the scene several hours.