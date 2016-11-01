UB SEMINARS FOCUS ON CORPORATE TOPICS

Unix, SQL, LAN and AutoCad are topics of "immense concern in computing circles," according to John T. Thompson, director of the Division of Microcomputer Education at the Center for Management Development at the University at Buffalo.

"Anyone in management information systems and data processing should be knowledgeable in one or more of these areas," Thompson said in explaining some of the contents of UB's new computer seminar brochure for corporate training.

The brochure covers seminars to be offered May through September at the UB Amherst Campus in the Jacobs Management Center and in Suite 700 of the Liberty Building at Main and Court Streets in downtown Buffalo.

One of the seminars will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the North Campus on the subject of local area networking, better known as LAN.

"This one is designed especially for non-technical professionals and managers (yet applicable for the technical person)," he said. "The topics and discussions will focus upon terminology approaches and the resources needed for a working knowledge of this complex subject."

Thompson said the instructor will be Arthur P. Thomas, assistant vice president and manager of microsystems technology at Empire of America Realty Credit Corp. in Buffalo.

Thomas has been an adviser to the government of Oman in the Arabian Gulf and the German Agency for Technical Cooperation.

The seminar will cost $145 per person.

For more information on the seminars to be offered or to register, Thompson suggested calling 636-3203.

Electronic Arts has released "Chuck Yeager's Advanced Flight Trainer 2.0."

The original version has been very popular among flying buffs of all ages, with more than 300,000 units sold since it was introduced little more than a year ago. The new version, also designed by Ned Lerner, includes more than 20 new features.

A bonus is a "Flying Insights" audio tape by Yeager that is enclosed in every package. He shares several of his heroic flying experiences and personally instructs you on your first flight in version 2.0.

In the new flight simulator, EGA graphics and a full VGA analog palette enable players to enjoy both day and night flying. Four new planes give players 18 aircraft to test-pilot. They include the space shuttle and the real FY-117A Stealth fighter.

Players will find the new simulation to have better aerodynamic modeling, for a more realistic flying experience.

The program also includes racing on six new courses and the option to compete against a personal best flight or challenge a human opponent.

David Dempsey, president of Electronic Arts, said that having an expert like Yeager in the passenger seat gives players "the experience of learning compared to the usual textbook method. Players test-pilot actual aircraft and encounter the realism of getting behind the stick of 18 different planes."

He further noted that players get a true flying experience, but as Yeager says, "AFT 2.0 takes the terror factor out of test-piloting."

In other words, if you make a mistake, or mistakes, you will live to fly another day.

An additional feature of the program is Yeager's "Six Day Flight School," in which on-screen help lets players advance from the fundamental maneuvers to performing aerobatic stunts like aileron rolls and hammerhead turns.

The program is available for IBM and Tandy equipment and compatibles with 512K memory. It can be controlled by the keyboard, a mouse or a joystick.

The suggested retail price is $49.95.

