SPORTS ON AIR UNFAIR

Sports on the Air recently implied conditions that do not exist in real-life terms. First, comparing the comments of the broadcasters bringing the game to TV-49 viewers to those of the television sports departments of the network affiliates here is comparing apples to oranges. Those stations' sports departments are part of the news operations of each station, and thus are free to not only report the news, but -- in exercising editorial judgment and freedom -- to comment upon such news from a level of critical analysis and judgment.

WNYB-TV is presenting a live telecast of an event, and as such, hasn't the freedom to exercise immediate hindsight. It would have been pretty embarrassing to the broadcast team had it called for Ted Sator's coaching head before the series ended, particularly if the Sabres had come back and won the game and/or series. During the telecast in question, Mike Robitaille asked Gerry Meehan -- in effect -- what was wrong with his team. Then Ted Darling and Mike addressed the same issue in the wrap-up, and John Gurtler closed the broadcast with the coaching issue in a question directed at Danny Gare.

I have yet to hear anyone on a so-called independent telecast such as NFL football call for a coach's head while the game was under way and, in fact, don't recall any occasions where commentators called for a coaching head even in a wrap-up of a game.

This brings me to a second issue. Namely, Sports on the Air's characterization of broadcasters employed by the team as inherently unfair. This is a continuing theme in your columnist's analysis of sports broadcasting, and some of his perceptions certainly have merit when the broadcasters deliberately attempt to deceive or mislead the listener or viewer.

However, there's no question that all sports broadcasters are directly or indirectly responsible to the team or league they cover. Even if they are not employed by the team, their continued appearance is subject to the implicit approval of what they say by the league or administrative structure in question. If a guy or gal on NFL football telecasts constantly puts down the NFL and its teams, you can be darned sure he or she wouldn't find a spot on the broadcasts in the future. The same goes for NCAA basketball, the Olympics or anything you can name. Sports television is entertainment, not news per se, and the broadcasters who provide the words or words with pictures are subject to the same pressures as any entertainers. They are not newsmen. That is not their role.

Even if they attempted to be newsmen, they would be subject to the same pressures and criticisms they receive today. Simply put, what a columnist perceives to be "homer" stuff is perceived as not "homer" enough by many fans. It's a no-winner. I have always asked the guys working with our broadcast operations to be fair and accurate. The latter is easy. The "fair" is in the very individual minds of each viewer or listener, including your columnist.

PAUL WIELAND

Executive Producer/Sports

WNYB-TV 49/NFSN