The state Board of Regents has declined to reinstate the podiatry license of a Williamsville man convicted of Medicaid fraud in 1983.

Without elaboration, a Regents statement said Harold P. Rubin's application for reconsideration had been denied. Rubin, of 11 Fox Chapel Road, Williamsville, lost his license after being found guilty of stealing $2,100 through false Medicaid billings. He was fined $5,000 and served 60 days in jail.