SISTER MARY ALEXIS LUKASIEWICZ, TEACHER

Sister Mary Alexis Lukasiewicz, 88, a member of the Felician Sisters for 71 years, including 35 as a teacher at parochial junior high schools in the Dioceses of Buffalo and Syracuse, died Friday (April 28, 1989) in Villa Maria Infirmary in Cheektowaga.

Born in New Hyde Park, the former Anna Lukasiewicz entered the order in Cheektowaga in 1918 and professed her religious vows in 1927. After graduating from Canisius College, Sister Mary Alexis was school principal and convent superior at Holy Cross Church in Salamanca from 1936 to 1942. She also taught at St. Adalbert, St. Casimir, St. Luke, St. Stanislaus, Holy Cross, Our Lady of Czestochowa and Transfiguration schools in the Buffalo area.

She retired from teaching in 1958 because of illness and later worked in the libraries of the Felician Sisters Teaching Training School, Villa Maria College and Villa Maria Academy. She had been a patient in the infirmary since 1985.

Survivors include a sister, Francis Ayers of Upper Marlboro, Md.

The body will be transferred at 5 p.m. Sunday from the Villa Maria Convent to the chapel at 600 Doat St., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Monday. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga.