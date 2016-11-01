INCLUDING STATE PROFESSORS IN CONFLICT-OF-INTEREST LAW IS GALLING

I make about $100,000 dollars a year. I work hard to make that money. I get up at 4 every morning and I work three jobs. I don't get home until 8 p.m. and I work through the weekend, every week. I make a salary of about $52,000 a year working at the university, $26,000 for working part-time at radio station WAMC and $12,000 for nightly political commentary at the Capitol District CBS affiliate WRGB.

I make about $10,000 dollars more writing a syndicated political column and doing some academic consulting. That adds up to about $100,000. My wife makes a little over $30,000 working for North Adams, Mass., State College as an assistant professor of education. We have a $40,000 home equity mortgage. We owe about $6,000 on one car. We have about $10,000 in an SRA which is like an IRA. We paid $150,000 for our house four years ago. That's it.

I am telling you all of this because the new state ethics law is asking that all employees of the state provide this type of information to avoid conflicts of interest. I am a State University employee.

The law was originally proposed as a way of making legislators, who really ought to provide this information, avoid conflict-of-interest situations for which they are known. Naturally, the Legislature was only too happy to include about 60,000 state workers (those who make more than $30,000 a year) into the law. That was done, I believe, to make the ethics law even more unworkable than it promises to be. The Legislature is already dragging its heels and has set up what looks like, walks like and quacks like a patsy committee to administer its share of the law while the governor, true to his word, has appointed a bunch of tough outsiders to make the executive part of the law work.

As usual, in the Alice in Wonderland place we call Albany, the guys who were supposed to be included are out, and those who never should have been included are taking it on the chin.

The Legislature -- the policy makers who are really in a position to make hay -- for whom the law was designed to cover, is not distinguishing itself. Instead of appointing a committee of distinguished outsiders as Gov. Cuomo did, they appointed a committee of themselves. That's known as the fox guarding the hen house. And this legislative committee hasn't set any records for setting or implementing its rules.

The professors union, the United University Professors (UUP) at the State University, has asked the State Ethics Commission to give its members a blanket exemption. Why in the world a group of professors should fill out forms because the Legislature got itself into trouble is beyond imagination. John "Tim" Riley, president of UUP, says that his union will sue the state on a number of grounds if the commission doesn't exempt professors.

One academic said that he doesn't mind the disclosure but the form that he has to fill out is very formidable. He says, "Isn't it ironic that the lawyers and accountants in the Legislature have designed still another form that I don't understand and will have to hire a lawyer or an accountant to fill out. I guess it's just coincidental that there are so many lawyers in the Legislature."

For his part Joseph Bress, administrator of the executive ethics prograam, says that his commission is still grappling with the professor question. He says that he had the power to exclude the professors but chose to bring the question to the commission. He says that "academic employees are different, that's why the issues are different." But the Legislature really must be laughing up their sleeves as thousands of state employees fill out forms under the watchful eye of Joe Bress while the legislators continue to guard themselves. They ought to be ashamed of themselves.

ALAN S. CHARTOCK writes from Albany.