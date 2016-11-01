GANNETT CHIEF IS AMONG 4 TO BE HONORED BY ST. BONA

John J. Curley, chairman and president of Gannett Co. Inc., will be among four people receiving honorary degrees May 13 at St. Bonaventure University.

Sen. Alfonse M. D'Amato, R-N.Y., who also will receive an honorary doctorate, will address the university's 129th graduating class during the 3 p.m. program.

In addition to D'Amato and Curley, who heads the nation's largest media conglomerate, honorary degrees will be presented to Abbot John Eudes Bamberger and Dr. Laszlo N. Tauber.

Curley started with the Gannett chain in 1969 as an editor in Rochester. He later became the first editor of USA Today.

Abbot Bamberger is superior of the Trappists' Abbey of the Genesee at Piffard in Livingston County. He was ordained as a priest in 1956 and served as the Trappists' secretary general for five years.

Tauber is the medical and surgical director of Jefferson Hospital in Alexandria, Va., and a real estate magnate in Washington, D.C.

A Holocaust survivor and a Hungarian refugee, he spent April 4 on the campus as the School of Business Administration's executive-in-residence conferring with students, faculty members and administrators.