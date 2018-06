Paul J. Rebholz has left his job as the city's director of recreation to take a position with Civil Service protection but a lower salary.

Rebholz, of 496 McKinley Parkway, started this week as principal chief stationary engineer in the Division of Buildings at $28,078 a year. He got $31,159 as the recreation director, a non-Civil Service post in the Parks Department. Rebholz said he changed jobs voluntarily.