SOME MOVIES APPEAR FIRST IN VIDEO RELEASE.

IN CASE YOU still don't believe that home video is spurring rather than hindering the movie industry, consider this: The trade magazine Boxoffice reports that more than 400 movies were released last year. Screens were so glutted that another 145 completed films had to be postponed for release this year.

You don't have to be an avid moviegoer to realize that not all of those films made it to Buffalo theaters. The ones that didn't, perhaps half of all 1988 releases, premiered locally on video.

Not all of them are no-budget horror movies aimed at drive-in crowds. Many are features with big-name casts and directors from major studios that weren't widely released because of poor test screenings or critical response.

In a year with less competition, "A Time of Destiny" (Nelson Entertainment) would probably have been seen more widely than it was. William Hurt stars in this World War II drama as the black-sheep son of a wealthy immigrant farmer. When his father dies in an accident while trying to prevent his daughter from eloping with a soldier (Timothy Hutton), the psychotic Hurt decides to avenge the death. He gets himself sent to Italy with the same high-risk infantry unit as Hutton, who doesn't know that Hurt is his brother-in-law.

Written and directed by the team responsible for "El Norte," "A Time of Destiny" was laughed off the screen by New York critics. Still, less demanding audiences with a taste of old-fashioned Hollywood melodramas should enjoy it: just pretend that it was actually made by Douglas Sirk in 1955 with Rock Hudson and Jeffrey Hunter.

Less glossy but equally melodramatic is "Tiger Warsaw" (SONY), a low-budget independent feature starring Patrick Swayze just before he catapulted to fame in "Dirty Dancing." He plays another errant son, a former drug abuser and dealer who left his Midwest home town after an incident in which, unjustly accused of trying to molest his sister, he almost murdered his father. Fifteen years later he returns, reformed and ready to make amends, only to find that friends and family re unwilling to forget the past.

"Tiger Warsaw" plays with the low-budget earnestness of a movie made to be shown at film festivals. Swayze fans will enjoy it anyway for his solid (if non-dancing) performance. Cognizant of the prime selling point, the video distributor has added an interview with the actor to the end of the video.

Another big studio casualty bumped from wide release after poor initial screenings was "The Blue Iguana" (Paramount Home Video) a campy private-eye spoof. Dylan McDermott plays a modern-day bounty hunter blackmailed by rogue IRS agents into liberating the assets of a Central American bank (run by dragon lady Jessica Harper) that launders drug money.

Writer-director John Lafia tries hard to make an Alex Cox version of a Sergio Leone western, a strategy that at best would have resulted in an imitation of a parody of a homage (with songs, yet). Still, "Blue Iguana" is one of those movies that plays better on the small screen than it did in theaters, with a plot full of satisfying double and triple crosses and diverting support from Harper, Tovah Feldshub and especially Dean Stockwell as a pettily vicious IRS agent in a neck brace.

Supporting performances from a cast that includes Harry Dean Stanton, recent Oscar nominee Joan Cusack, Martha Plimpton, Spalding Gray, Glenne Headley, Laurie Mecalf and New York perennial Rockets Redglare are all that "Stars and Bars" (RCA/Columbia) has going for it. Unfortunately, all are overbalanced by Daniel Day Lewis ("The Unbearable Lightness of Being") surprisingly bad in the lead role of a staid young Brit who is finding the transition to an American lifestyle rather difficult.

He's employed by a Manhattan art dealer to negotiate the purchase of a lost Renoir that has turned up in the hands of an eccentric Southern landowner (Stanton), which provides even greater culture clash. There are some laughs provided by the oddball characters he meets along the way (particularly Gray, amusingly cast against type as a lecherous, leisure-suited preacher), but Day's fretful mugging and the movie's lack of focus leave you wondering if Irish director Pat O'Connor ("The January Man") directed this by transatlantic mail.

Like "A Time of Destiny" and "Stars and Bars," "Rocket Gibraltar" (RCA/Columbia) was a project initiated at Columbia Studios during the brief reign of David Puttnam (it played a few days late last year in Buffalo's Amherst Theater). Collectively, these three films suggest that Puttnam was ousted none too soon. Burt Lancaster stars as an aging writer who gathers his children and grandchildren at his Long Island summer home for a week's vacation. As the adults grouse about their various career and personal problems, Lancaster spins Viking tales to his preteen grandkids and reveals his last wish -- to be buried at sea on a burning boat after he dies. The predictable but ridiculous finale gives a whole new meaning to the phrase "On Golden Pond."

Melanie Griffith fans who have long awaited the release of "Cherry 2000" (Orion), made in 1986, can finally see it on home video -- and be thankful that they didn't have to pay $5-plus for the privilege. Set in the year 2017, this sci-fi semi-spoof stars a red-haired Griffith as a tracker who guides California yuppie David Andrews into a desert region controlled by outlaws. Their goal: a warehouse where Andrews can obtain a replacement body for his beloved robot Cherry 2000. (He stills has her personality on a microchip, after a little amour in a wet kitchen shorted out the rest of her).

The earlier parts of the movie offer some clever satire, particularly a scene in a singles bar where hopeful pick-ups come equipped with demo reels and lawyers to draw up precontract contracts. But later jibes are less effective, and satire is abandoned for straight action. Director Steve de Jarnett is good with action effects and crane shots (this is the type of movie where you actually say to yourself, "Wow, great crane shot!") but needed a more consistent script. The fatal flaw is that Griffith disappears for a large chunk of the movie; by the time she returns in the final reel, momentum and attention have long since dissipated.

In case you haven't heard, exploitation king Roger Corman in back in business. His new production company, Concorde, has been grinding out cheap horror and action movies for the past few years, most of them unwatchably bad (as opposed to his cheap horror and action movies of the '50s and '60s, which were usually entertainingly bad).

One exception is "The Nest" (MGM/UA), a corny but effective monster movie about killer cockroaches in a costal town. It's the kind of movie that sets out to make you go "EEEEuuuu, gross!" without resorting to several human limbs or huge special effects budgets. Needless to say it's quite dumb, but just as much fun as such Corman classics as "Attack of the Crab Monsters" or "The Wasp Woman."