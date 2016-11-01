THE BOYS ARE BACK AT OLD BALL GAME NEW HARDBALL LEAGUE HITS HEART'S SOFT SPOT TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL PARK,

Don't tell me thirty's too old,

Give me none of that underhand stuff,

Hardball's for men who are really tough.

Let me whack, whack, whack at the horsehide,

Father Time, don't mention his name,

They pitch from a mound; it's 360 around,

At the old guys' game.

It had to happen. It's going to happen this summer. Guys who aren't kids anymore getting together to play baseball.

That's right. Baseball for men in their 30s and 40s.

Yes, real baseball. As in big bats, fastballs, overhand pitching, 90 feet between bases. Curves, sliders, bunts, steals, signs, chewing tobacco, arthroscopic surgery, sore arms, torn rotator cuffs.

Whoa! Let's not slip so quickly into the possible negative factors. The guys of summer certainly aren't. And they're the ones who are getting ready for their first Buffalo area season in a fast-growing national phenomenon called the Men's Senior Baseball League.

"Don't go soft, play hardball," is the league's slogan. Five words that hit 40-year-old Jim Proulx right in his wheelhouse.

"A lot of guys have been playing softball for many years, but they feel something is missing," said Proulx. "This is hardball. You play it the way you did when you were 18."

Proulx said he got the idea for forming the league -- which is scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Sundays at the Town of Tonawanda's Brighton Park beginning June 6 -- after reading about the Men's Senior Baseball League in Sports Illustrated last July.

The story, titled "Hardball for Kids over 30," told how the league was formed by Steve Sigler, a then-39-year-old from Queens who had taken an informal get-together of Little League dads from Long Island and come up with a sanctioning organization consisting of some 20 leagues, 200 teams and even a world series in Arizona in November.

Proulx, a Buffalo native who works in Dunkirk, said he was pleased and surprised when a notice in The Buffalo News in February attracted enough players for four teams, with openings still available for more players and teams.

"The nice thing about it is that you're playing against guys your own age," he said.

The rules allow 29-year-olds into the league, but they are not allowed to pitch.

"So far, the oldest guy is 43," Proulx said.

"Most are softball players. There are a few who played in Muny A. We had a meeting and everybody looked like they were in good shape."

Although some of the players are former varsity athletes (Proulx played at Seneca Vocational High School and Buffalo State College), he emphasized, "I don't want to scare anybody into thinking you have to be a super-jock to play."

The league, he said, is "designed for guys with families" and is "strictly social."

It costs about $150 per man for the first season. The league plans to play a 13-week schedule of seven-inning games officiated by paid members of the Western New York Umpires Association. (Interested players can contact Proulx at 366-6511 or 875-7715.)

"It should definitely be exciting," he said. "And playing once a week, you've got time to heal."