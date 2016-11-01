SECRETARIES STILL HAVE PET PEEVES

"Will you please check out the rumor that this National Secretaries Week stuff was started by a restaurant owner who was looking for a way to get more executives into his place. This is the best thing to happen to restaurateurs since the florists invented Mother's Day."

The citizen who dropped the above words on me is a cynic who has never known the joy of working closely with an intelligent and enthusiastic secretary.

Recently I was told that some comedians have dropped "dumb secretary" jokes from their routines because of the portrayal of a modern secretary Melanie Griffiths gave in "Working Girl." And here I will suggest that any amanuensis who has not yet seen that movie catch it and critique Griffith's performance as the secretary who refuses to be pigeon-holed.

Last year I attended the Arthritis Foundation's Salute to Secretaries and heard many encomiums heaped upon secretaries by grateful male executives. Not once was there a reference to a male secretary. Nor was there such a reference at the 1989 Salute that was staged Wednesday. So here I will note that I would like to hear from male secretaries in this area.

An old joke tells about the person "who took defeat like a man. He blamed it on his wife." In some cases that joke should be changed to, "he took his disappointment like a man. He blamed his secretary."

That last sentence is going to cause anyone who has worked as a secretary for an executive to nod in agreement and recall a pet peeve. One of those involves the executive who tells his secretary to inform all callers that he is out. So when Mr. Mal Function calls, he is given that information. Ten minutes later the boss will call Mr. Mal Function and the secretary will hear him say, "Oh, I was here all the time. My secretary just had her signals crossed."

And in the executive circles the number one lie is not "your check is in the mail." It's "I asked my secretary to mail that to you and she evidently forgot to do so." I know characters who use that even though they don't have a secretary.

From what I hear the modern secretary is not bothered by requests to help with personal shopping for the boss or his wife as her older sister was. But in that direction I will offer some advice to the new breed.

Don't accept the advice on office conduct given by Ann Landers or Dear Abbey as gospel. Neither of those sisters spent much if any time in the real world before becoming columnists. Because neither ever needed an outside income neither can truly appreciate the position of the woman who needs a salary to stay solvent.

Neither Ann nor Abby is as far removed from the common man as the late Nelson Rockefeller who once asked an aide, "What is this 'take-home pay' those people in the meeting kept referring to?" But they are miles away from women who don't have financial independence.

You won't see large signs advertising the fact, but this is also National Organ Awareness Week. Lora McKellar of Marilla told me that, "The people who sought the proclamation want to call attention to the alarming shortage of organ donors, particularly child donors."