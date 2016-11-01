RAND'S NET ASSET VALUE UP SLIGHTLY

Rand Capital Corp.'s net asset value increased slightly for the year ended March 31, it was announced Wednesday at the investment company's annual meeting.

Rand's net assets were $8.32 million on March 31, up from $8.29 million a year earlier. Net assets per share were $6.05, up from $6.03 a year earlier.

After last year's big payout of Rand's investment in Datarex Systems Inc., the news at the venture capital company is less sensational, as current investments mature. But there is potential for more sensational news down the road, executives said.

President Donald A. Ross was enthusiastic about two of the companies in Rand's 15-company portfolio -- Measurement Specialties Inc. and Research Frontiers Inc. Measurement Specialties developed the popular "Yuppie tape-measure" and sells a number of electronic measuring devices. Sales grew to $15.5 million last year, up from $4 million.

Research Frontiers is attracting major licenses for its light valve, Ross said.

Another company, Primages Inc., makes high-speed daisy wheel printers and has a big contract with AT&T to supply the military, Ross said. That job, plus a new invention on the way, should spell success for Rand's investment, he said.

Shareholders also heard a presentation on Rand's latest venture, an increased investment in a company newly named Rand Systems Inc. of Hauppauge, L.I. Rand earlier this month increased its stake to 25 percent, Ross said.

Rand Systems, formerly called Software Performance Group, makes software for home-improvement contractors, such as swimming pool installers and plumbers. The company's software applies to at least 30 industries within the service contractor field, said Edward Willner, president of Rand Systems. The company changed its name because Rand carries more weight in the financial community, he said.

Based on recent sales and development agreements with NEC and Panasonic, plus other progress, Rand Systems is expecting sales of $1 million this year, reaching the break-even point in October, Willner said. It is planning to go public in 1990 and eventually sell its key divisions, so investors like Rand can cash out, he said.