EDUCATOR IS AWARDED A FULBRIGHT KENSINGTON ASSISTANT GOING TO YUGOSLAVIA

James Christmann may never know for sure, but he is willing to bet that the words "student exchange program with Yugoslavia" played a key role in his being selected for a coveted Fulbright-Hays scholarship.

Buffalo Schools Superintendent Eugene T. Reville was happy with the selection, since Christmann, an assistant principal at Kensington High School, has been with the Buffalo public schools for 18 years.

"This happens rarely in the Buffalo schools, and we are very pleased that he got it," Reville said. "Mr. Christmann is very capable and very able, and when he comes back from this trip, he will have a richer background to communicate to the students."

The Fulbright-Hays scholarships, begun in 1946 and named for their sponsors, then-U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright, D-Ark., and Rep. Wayne Hays, D-Ohio, were designed as an international exchange program. Forty-three years later, the program continues to flourish.

Christmann said he hopes that with his trip to Yugoslavia this summer as a Fulbright scholar, he will be able to lay the groundwork for a student exchange program between Yugoslavia and Buffalo.

"It would be similar to our sister-city program with Dortmund, Germany . . . a sister city in Yugoslavia," he explained.

Recalling when he submitted his scholarship application in December, Christmann said:

"I thought maybe I might have an outside chance, but I wasn't too optimistic. I had been told that no one from around here had ever received the scholarship the first time around. So, believe me, when I tell you that when I opened that envelope and read that I had been chosen, it was a real surprise."

"There is not a more deserving person I can think of," said Mark Balen, principal at Kensington High. "Jim Christmann is an extremely talented person with an abundance of energy and, at the same time, a very caring person."

The soft-spoken administrator has been involved with international-studies programs for the last severalyears. More recently, he organized an exchange program between Kensington High students and their counterparts in Dortmund. Christmann and his young scholars are now in Germany in the midst of a three-week trip that will take them into high schools and colleges in both West and East Germany. It is the fifth such trip for students from Kensington High. Balen pointed to the Dortmund trip "as the type of risk Jim will take for the betterment of the students. It's a great responsibility to go off to Europe with several students, but it is the kind of thing that is reflective of him."

Christmann highlighted the Dortmund experience in his Fulbright application and outlined his ideas for documenting this summer's trip to Yugoslavia on videotape, which he plans to use to find support for both a student exchange and for new curriculum for city high schools.

Only 40 educators nationally were selected for the scholarships. Christmann will be in a group of 16 bound for Yugoslavia, the first Fulbright scholars to go to there. The others, he said, will be going to India, Israel and China.

Applicants were asked to make three choices, then hope for their first. Christmann said he was lucky.

"Yugoslavia was my first choice,"

he said with a smile. "The variance of the cultures there . . . the fact that it was a communist country . . . the fact that we don't have many relationships with Yugoslavia. . . . All of this makes me think it would be very interesting from an exchange point of view."

Christmann's adventure is to begin June 15 with a briefing in Washington by officials from the United States and Yugoslavia. "Yugoslavia is also sponsoring our trip, and I am sure they want closer relationships with our country and probably see this program as a springboard for future communications between the two countries," he said.

The host country, he continued, "has sent me books, literature, maps, articles, and they expect us to read it all. It was made very clear to us that this is going to be a busy, working trip. We were told we could take no one along with us and not to expect to do any private research on things like doctoral dissertations."

Christmann is a doctoral candidate at the University at Buffalo.

Once in the Eastern bloc country, he will have large doses of culture in Dobrovnik, famous for its opera houses, concert halls and theaters. From there, his group will use Belgrade as a home base and visit cities across Yugoslavia. There will be daily lectures and discussions with scholars and educators.

The trip will last almost five weeks, Christmann said, and when it ends, he hopes that "what I bring back will benefit not only myself, but all of our students. It is experiences like this that can help us, who are in the schools, make the differences in children's lives."

His principal also has great hopes for Kensington to benefit from the trip. "We have had a long proud history at Kensington until the last 15 or 20 years," Balen said, "when the school has gone downhill. But we believe we are turning it around now, and Jim fits into this so perfectly.

"Something like this Fulbright is the kind of thing we need to elevate the school. We are raising the expectations of both faculty and students, and it's due to him and a number of quality people we have here just like him. But all of us just think the world of him and agree he was very deserving of this honor."