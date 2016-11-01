A Mass of Christian Burial for Anne M. Francisco, who retired as a dietitian at Kenmore Mercy Hospital after a 20-year career, will be offered at 9 a.m. Saturday in Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 5442 Tonawanda Creek Road. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

The former Anne Sholtis, 89, of Creekview Drive, died Wednesday (April 26, 1989) in her home after a long illness.

She was the widow of John Francisco.

Survivors include a son, John of Kenmore; a daughter, Irene Orosz; a sister, Elizabeth Francisco of Hawk Run, Pa.; two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.