MARRANO GETS 6-YEAR TERM ON LACKAWANNA BENCH

Lackawanna City Court Judge Frederick J. Marrano, who has been serving year to year, has been appointed to a six-year term by Mayor Thomas E. Radich.

Recently enacted state legislation provides for the longer term, a spokesman for the state Office of Court Administration in Albany said.

Marrano, who presides in City Court two days a week, receives an annual salary of $18,625. The court's senior judge, Norman F. Walawender, presides three days a week at a salary of $37,250. Walawender's post is elective.