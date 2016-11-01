Private services for Donald E. Traver, 68, manager of the Quaker Town Apartments in Orchard Park, will be held this weekend. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Syracuse.

Traver died Friday (April 21, 1989) in Roswell Park Memorial Institute after a brief illness.

Born in Fayetteville, he attended high school there. He graduated from Cook Academy in Montour Falls and Ohio University.

During World War II, Traver served in the Coast Guard. He lived in Buffalo and Orchard Park for many years.

Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Lynn of Hamburg.