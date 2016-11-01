VILLAGE TAXES TO DROP 7.8% IN LANCASTER

The Lancaster Village Board adopted a $4.9 million budget Monday evening with a 7.8 percent reduction in the property tax rate for the year beginning June 1.

The budget calls for a tax rate of $8.71 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, down from $9.45 this year, and from $9.22 in the preliminary budget.

The budget is $59,000 less or 1.2 percent less than the current budget. Most of the village's refuse-collection expenses will be eliminated when the service is transferred to a new town refuse district June 1. Village residents will pay $77 for the new district's service between June and December.

If the village were continuing the service, "you'd be looking at a $1.50 to $2.50 increase" in the tax rate, Brian L. Schulz, the village's accountant, said.

"The water fund continues to be a problem, and reducing water loss won't resolve it," he added. A rate increase is needed to eliminate the fund's deficit, he said.

The general fund is just under $3.3 million for 1989-90, down $221,000 or 3.2 percent.

Trustee Darlene L. Humphrey, 2nd Ward, cast the only vote against the budget adoption.

She faulted it for "inconsistent policies," questioning adequacy of the equipment reserve, equipment repair, and contingency funds. She also questioned Mayor Arthur K. Posluszny's planned elimination of the village assessor's position and singling out Angelo A. Daluisio, codes enforcement officer, for no raise.

Posluszny has made clear his desire to eliminate Daluisio's village job as a full-time position, and asked the board's Personnel Committee to study Daluisio's contracting business for potential conflict of interest.

Schulz was the only person, other than board members, to speak at Monday's budget hearing.

The budget provides for no raises for elected officials, and 5 percent raises for most other village employees. Police salaries are to be decided in a new contract; a mediator has been called into stalled negotiations between the village and the Police Club.

The board again failed to fill the vacant 3rd Ward trusteeship vacated when Posluszny was elected mayor last month. The three Independent Party board members supported the appointment of Richard Adessa, moved by W. James Kostecky, 3rd Ward, which failed on a 3-3 vote.

Posluszny said a decision is expected next month on the request to Gov. Cuomo to schedule a special election to fill the vacancy.

The board also:

Hired Mar-Wal Construction Co. of Depew, low of 13 bidders at $385,610, for street reconstruction.

Authorized purchase of three vehicles and a plow for the Public Works Department at state bid prices totaling $33,757.

Scheduled a public hearing at 8:30 p.m. May 8 on a purchase offer for a village-owned property on Beach Avenue.

Was urged by former Trustee Jerome F. Collins, who lost the mayoral election to Posluszny last month, to fill the vacancy of a village representative on the Northeast Solid Waste Management Board which "is in the process of serious negotiations."

Was informed by Posluszny that he will chair the Water Rates Task Force after Mrs. Humphrey declined the chairmanship.

Authorized Village Attorney Arthur A. Herdzik to draft an amendment distinguishing construction trailers from motor vehicles in terms of the building code.