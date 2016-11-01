A Mass of Christian Burial for George F. Korosecz, who retired in 1972 after 32 years as an engineer in the Kenmore schools, was offered today in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Gasport. Burial was in Hartland Central Cemetery.

A former Gasport resident, Korosecz, 81, of Eggert Road, Town of Tonawanda, died Saturday (April 22, 1989) in Newfane Inter-Community Memorial Hospital.

He was a citizens band and ham radio operator, whose handle was "Gasport."

Survivors include two sons, Steven of Cottondale, Fla., and Gregory S. of Niceville, Fla.; five daughters, Marion Litchard of Barker, Georgia L. of North Tonawanda, Cheryl Schmitt of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Susanne and Julia R., both of Gasport; a brother, Frank of Fort Pierce, Fla.; two sisters, Theresa Schrader of Fort Pierce, and Rose Feher of Titusville, Fla., and five grandchildren.