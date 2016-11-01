DEGRAFF MATERNITY UNIT WILL CLOSE DOWN MONDAY

DeGraff Memorial Hospital will close its 15-bed maternity unit Monday, ending routine deliveries at the North Tonawanda hospital, officials said today.

They said the decision was made because of the hospital's steadily decreasing volume of maternity cases and because of DeGraff's shortage of obstetricians and nurses trained in maternity care.

"Before DeGraff is placed in a situation in which we cannot properly staff our maternity unit with qualified nursing personnel, we believe it is in the best interest of our patients, obstetricians and this community that all obstetrical cases be referred to other hospitals specializing in maternity cases," said Mark E. Celmer, the hospital's president and chief executive officer.

All staff members now assigned to the maternity unit will be transferred to other areas of the hospital, and no jobs will be lost, said Frank Sava, DeGraff's public relations director.

In addition, Celmer said the hospital will continue its gynecological care and women's health care programs. "We have recently recruited a new gynecological specialist and are actively pursuing various laser modalities to be used in gynecological treatment," he said.

There were 606 babies delivered at DeGraff in 1986, but only 477 in 1987 and 307 in 1988, Sava said. He said it was not unusual for just a few, or even none, of the 15 beds to be in use at a given time.

No decision has been made about how the 15 beds will be used once the maternity unit is closed, Sava said.

Celmer said the decision was made at a meeting of the hospital's board of directors Monday evening.

"Health care is continuously becoming more specialized, and long-term research indicates that obstetrical services will continue to be more concentrated at other hospitals," he said.

"The onset of this concentration of maternity cases has already become apparent here at DeGraff, where our maternity volume has steadily decreased in recent years," he added.

Five of the 15 maternity beds were in use today, Sava said.