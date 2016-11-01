COLUMBUS DAY PANEL CITES MRS. BAUGH, 15 OTHERS

Florence E. Baugh, a member of the Buffalo Board of Education since 1973, received the Queen Isabel of Spain Award on Monday night at the 1989 awards dinner of the National Columbus Day Committee.

Mrs. Baugh, a former president of the Board of Education, was one of 16 persons honored during the testimonial banquet in the Buffalo Convention Center. In 1980, she received the committee's education award.

The Man of the Year Award went to Vincent J. Sorrentino, chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee.