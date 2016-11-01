POP MUSIC NOTES

The Tralfamadore Jazz Institute will serve up a jazz piano feast this week, with a selection of local and international artists. Area jazz pianist Michael Royal and his trio will lead off the week with a show at 8 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Wally Jedermann and his group at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Danish pianist Niels Lan Doky and his quartet will take the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday and, for a finale, Filipino jazz artist Bobby Enriquez will offer shows at 8 and 11 p.m. Friday.

Brazilian jazz vocalist Astrud Gilberto will entertain at 8 and 11 p.m. Saturday in the Tralf.

Eddie Money, rock hit maker, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure University, Olean.

Cheap Trick, rock hit makers, will headline this year's UB Springfest, from 1 p.m. Saturday at Baird Point, University at Buffalo North Campus. The afternoon of free entertainment will also feature jazz artist Hiram Bullock, Israel Vibrations, and the reggae sounds of Mikey Dread, plus local representatives the Wild Knights and the Tramps of Panic. In case of rain, the program begins at 7 p.m. in Alumni Arena, and non-students will be charged $5.

Li'l Ed and the Blues Imperials will bring their party blues to Marshall's, 1678 Main St., Wednesday. Dr. Z and the Blues Remedy will open the show at 10 p.m.

Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows will help ring in the 10th annual Fredonia Fest, a two-day live music festival, with a concert Friday outside the Campus Center at Fredonia State College. Sharing the bill, from 3 p.m., will be Crumbs of Insanity and the Lumens. The program will continue at noon Saturday with the Sattalites, the Indigos, Gypsy, and Physical Graffiti.

The Extreme, heavy metal recording artists, will play from 9 p.m. Sunday in the River Rock Cafe, 2081 Niagara St.

The Sattalites will present a Buffalo concert at 11 p.m. Saturday in Nietzsche's, 248 Allen St.

Cabo Frio, Rochester jazz fusion ensemble, will play from 9 p.m. Friday in the Hyatt Regency Atrium, 2 Fountain Plaza.

Cliff Eberhardt, New York City singer and songwriter, will play at 9 p.m. Wednesday in Nietzsche's. Area artist Ani DiFranco will open the show.

Robin Williamson, folk singer, songwriter and storyteller, will take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday in Allen Hall, UB South Campus.

Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver will be joined by area favorites Creek Bend for a evening of bluegrass entertainment at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Hearthstone Manor, 333 Dick Road, Depew.

Christian music programs this week will feature balladeer Dave Boyer at 7 p.m. Thursday in New Covenant Tabernacle, 345 McConkey Drive, Town of Tonawanda, and Truth at 7 p.m. next Monday in The Chapel, 895 N. Forest Road, Amherst.

The First South Towns Headbangers Ball will get under way at 8 p.m. Saturday with live music by Dragonfly in the Southtowner, 3700 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park.

New concerts announced last week include the Vampires of Capitalism, the sixth annual Artist and Models Affair, May 5 in the Arena Roller Rink, 30 E. Amherst at Main; the Artie Shaw Orchestra, May 2 in the Skyline Brock Hotel, Niagara Falls; the Mighty Diamonds, May 6 in Nietzsche's; the Tubes, May 6 in the Lakeside Amphitheater, Darien Lake; Melissa Etheridge, May 4 in Sinbad's (formerly September's), Williamsville.

New concerts planned for the Tralf include Focal Point, May 2; David Kane and Them Jazzbeards '89, May 9; Ron Corsaro, May 10; McCoy Tyner, May 12; the Lou Marino Trio, May 16, and Dr. Z and the Blues Remedy, May 17.