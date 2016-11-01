NOTICE OMITTED BOARD CANDIDATE

A list of Buffalo Board of Education candidates that appeared in a paid legal notice prepared by the Erie County Board of Elections inadvertently omitted the name of Stephanie A. Barber, who is running in the Ferry District.

Ms. Barber, director of community initiatives for the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, has asked the board to correct the error in the legal notice published in Saturday's editions of The Buffalo News.

Election Commissioner Edward J. Mahoney said the board plans to run another legal notice next Saturday that will correctly identify the candidates in the May 2 School Board election.

Ms. Barber said the legal notice was "really damaging to my campaign. It gave the impression that I'm off the ballot."