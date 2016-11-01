NICHOLS DERBY DAY IS BIDDING RACE

There won't be any running for roses at Derby Day '89 but Nichols School hopes there will be a race to put in bids in an auction of donated goods and services to benefit the school. P. Jeffrey Birtch, Alumni Board president, and Mr. and Mrs. Peter R. Travers Jr. of the Parents' Council are chairmen of the May 6 auction and dinner in Mitchell Hall on the Amherst Street campus.

Silent bidding will start at 5:30 p.m. Live bidding will be conducted during the dinner at 8:30 p.m. when the Nichols Jazz Ensemble, directed by Timothy Schwartz, will entertain. Auctioneers will be the Anderson Brothers.

Bidders have their choices of three grandfather clocks, mobile cellular phones from Buffalo Telephone Company, ski vacations in Aspen and Steamboat Springs, Colo., chance to be a bat boy for a Buffalo Bisons game, Nichols tuition credits, vacations in Florida, New York City, Toronto, Montreal, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Hawaii, Boston, Hilton Head Island and Lake Placid. Also, video cassette recorders, television sets, microwave ovens, camcorders, two American Airlines round trip tickets, fur lined jackets, compact laser disc player, Holland American Line Caribbean cruise, security systems, computers, exercise bicycles, sailboats and jewelry.

William G. Gisel Jr., Mrs. James G. G. May, Mrs. David J. Shatzel and Theodore B. K. Walsh are in charge of auction acquisitions. Mr. and Mrs. Gerald S. Lippes are chairmen of reservations and Brad F. Randaccio is Chairman of dinner arrangements.