TEEN SHOT AS SUSPECT IN BURGLARY OFF-DUTY OFFICER SAYS YOUTH ATTACKED HIM

An off-duty Buffalo police officer shot a 16-year-old youth in the leg shortly after midnight today after police said the teen-ager tried to stab the officer with a knife and strike him with a hammer after a burglary at a High Street delicatessen.

James Gordon of 204 Strauss St. was listed in fair condition early today in the Erie County Medical Center with a bullet wound to the left thigh.

Gordon allegedly entered the Four Forty Deli at 440 High St. through a rear window around midnight and left with an undetermined amount of change, police said.

Off-duty officer Colonel Chaney, who had just arrived at his house next to the deli and was still in uniform from his evening shift at the Niagara Station, heard the burglar alarm and spotted the suspect leaving the building, police said.

During a chase down High Street toward Jefferson Avenue, Chaney fired four warning shots and ordered the fleeing youth to surrender, police said.

When the youth finally stopped, he allegedly ignored Chaney's demand that he drop his weapons, police said.

Chaney fired two shots at the teen-ager and hit him once in the leg after the youth allegedly lunged at Chaney with a large knife and claw hammer, police said.

"This was uncommon restraint and good judgment on the part of the officer," said Thomas H. Burton, an attorney for the Police Benevolent Association who was at the scene after the incident.

"He tried to do everything short of using the gun. This is a textbook case of restraint."

Gordon was charged with burglary, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and obstructing governmental administration.

He also faces charges in a warrant issued by Family Court.