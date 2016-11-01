LITTLE ROCK SCHOOL PLAN LEANING TOWARD REVILLE TRIGGERS PROTEST

A plan that could make Schools Superintendent Eugene T. Reville czar of three school districts in Arkansas was outlined Wednesday in Little Rock and met with protests from school board members there.

The architect of the proposal is Detroit lawyer Aubrey V. McCutcheon, who has worked closely with Reville for 10 years as special counsel to the Buffalo School Board in the school desegregation case.

McCutcheon, a special master assisting the federal court in Little Rock, said he will present the names of a few candidates, including one he strongly supports, to U.S. District Judge Henry Woods.

While he did not name his top choice, officials in Little Rock believe Reville is the man McCutcheon will support. Reville is a $500-a-day consultant in the school desegregation case in federal court there.

Reville, facing his own problems in Buffalo, does not rule out the possibility. There have been unconfirmed reports the job would pay $200,000. Reville will earn $82,000 here in 1989.

"I don't know if I'm going yet," Reville said Wednesday. "There is a lot of controversy down in Little Rock, and I purposely have not followed what he (McCutcheon) is doing."

Sources in Little Rock told The Buffalo News Thursday that, at the meeting Wednesday, McCutcheon accused the three school boards of failing to adequately desegregate.

Robin Armstrong, president of the Little Rock School Board, said that under the McCutcheon proposal, all power would reside in the super superintendent. That person would have full power over desegregation plans and would report directly to Woods. She predicted that the school boards g toward Reville triggers protest

would fight such a plan to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The parties to the Little Rock school desegregation case are under the impression that what McCutcheon is proposing is based on Buffalo's desegregation plan, Mrs. Armstrong said.

"I just have to question if we are in a desegregation plan and the court gives all powers to the super superintendent to deal with desegregation, what is left for us?" she said.

Other sources who attended the meeting quoted McCutcheon as saying he would recommend a metropolitan district headed by a super superintendent.

In Buffalo, Reville has worked through the 16-year-old school desegregation case to create the magnet school and early childhood programs. He and McCutcheon repeatedly have gone to federal court to argue for more money from Mayor Griffin, who has consistently cut city funding of the schools as state funding rose.

Nonetheless, the Buffalo schools spending increased from about $185 million four years ago to more than $280 million this year.

Beth Deere, clerk to Woods, said McCutcheon announced that he will propose merged desegregation for the entire county, including Little Rock and two suburban school districts that surround it.

The result would be a school district of 60,000 pupils, as opposed to the 48,000 here.

Officials said the Little Rock city district is 78 percent minority and the suburban districts, about 72 percent white.

In Buffalo, the student population is 42.4 percent white, 48.4 percent black, 7 percent Hispanic and 2.3 percent Native American and Asian. A person close to the Little Rock case said that a problem there is that children may ride buses for long periods to reach desegregated schools.